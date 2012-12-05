NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Early nominees Maroon 5 and fun. had a prime-time platform to woo voters during the Grammy Awards nominations concert television special.

The two bands were among the first round of nominees announced on the show Wednesday night and also were slated to perform. Maroon 5's "Overexposed" and fun.'s "Some Nights" were joined on the list by Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger," Florence & The Machine's "Ceremonials" and Pink's "The Truth About Love" in the best pop vocal album of the year category. Country artist Hunter Hayes announced the category by singing snippets from each nominee.

The Recording Academy announced the nominations live from Nashville during a show that featured Taylor Swift beat-boxing for co-host LL Cool J and a tribute to Johnny Cash by Dierks Bentley and The Band Perry to celebrate the show's first airing from Music City.