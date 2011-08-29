Maroon 5 have teamed up with beverage company Snapple to produce a drink named after their hit tune "She Will Be Loved."

The band partnered with the tea and juice brand to invent their own flavor, called Tea Will Be Loved, with each of the five band members selecting one key ingredient for the signature blend.

Proceeds from the product's sale will benefit U.S. hunger relief charity Feeding America.

Frontman Adam Levine explained, "We traded in our instruments for lab coats and had the opportunity to take over the Snapple lab to craft our own tea. After lots of taste-testing, we each chose our favorite flavors and combined them to create Snapple Tea Will Be Loved to benefit Feeding America. We love it, and we're excited for our fans to try it."

The bottle will also contain specially marked caps containing facts about the band.

The band's brew, which is composed of green tea, pomegranates and blackberries, will be available for a limited time beginning Sept. 1.

