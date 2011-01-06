Hands all over, indeed!

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is taking it all off for Cosmopolitan UK -- but the sexy shoot is more than just an excuse to show off his rockin' bod.

With a strategically placed hand covering his genitals, the 31-year-old singer doffed his clothes to encourage men to check for signs and symptoms of prostate and testicular cancer.

"I spend most of my life naked," Levine says. "In fact, I often have to be told by the people around me that it's inappropriate to be as naked as I am. But I live in California, where it's always warm, so why not?"

The rocker, who's currently dating Victoria's Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna, also shares his biggest turn-ons with the mag for its February issue.

"On a woman, I think lingerie is beautiful and amazing," he says. "But you only enjoy lingerie once it's off, so let's just cut to the chase."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Check out the reactions from the 2011 Grammy nominees

See which politicians have save other people's lives

Learn all about Maroon 5 over at MSN

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Shirtless hunks!

PHOTOS: Celebs who beat cancer

PHOTOS: Do these stars look better au naturel?