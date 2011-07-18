Bruno Mars gave diners an extra special treat during an evening out at a New York restaurant by jumping on stage to serenade them.

The "Grenade" hitmaker was eating with friends at The Darby this month, when he decided to join the venue's band for an impromptu performance.

A source tells the New York Post's gossip column PageSix, "The crowd went wild, singing along."

Mars then reportedly carried on his night at 1Oak, where he joined a VIP table alongside fellow singer Usher.