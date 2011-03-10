Martha Stewart is a grandmother
Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart became a first-time grandmother this week when her daughter welcomed a baby girl.
Stewart's daughter, Alexis, who hosts the Sirius show, "Whatever with Alexis and Jennifer," became a mother on Tuesday to baby Jude, who was born via a surrogate.
Alexis reportedly turned to a surrogate after failing to conceive using in-vitro fertilization procedures. She also had trouble becoming pregnant naturally, which she told Oprah in a candid interview in 2007.
Alexis' mom, Martha, is thrilled her radio-star daughter has finally achieved her dream of parenthood.
She tells New York Post gossip column Page Six, "I am just thrilled that Alexis' greatest wish has been fulfilled."
