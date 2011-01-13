Martha Stewart is blogging about the close encounter with her canine that resulted in a trip to the emergency room Tuesday night.

Martha said it all began when she leaned over to bid her dozing dog Francesca goodbye. "I must have startled her, because she bolted upright with such force that she hit me in the face like a boxing glove hitting an opponent's face," the homemaking icon said. "I was entirely startled and my neck snapped back. I felt a bit of whiplash as blood gushed forth from my split lip. Frannie was as upset as I was and cowered in her bed."

Martha said she suffered "a pretty serious gash" and was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital's emergency room in Mt. Kisco, New York, where the on-call plastic surgeon, Dr. William Nolan, stitched up her busted lip -- pictures of which she posted on her blog.

And of course, Martha didn't forget to thank her caretakers: "Thanks to the hospital staff for their prompt and professional attention and of course, Thank you, Dr. Nolan!"

