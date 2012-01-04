This is most definitely not a 'good thing.'

After six years on the air, Martha Stewart's eponymous daytime TV series is getting the axe.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that The Martha Stewart Show will cease production in April. According to the New York Post, which first reported the news, its carrier, the Hallmark Channel, will continue to air the show in repeats after it exhausts new episodes.

Debuting in syndication in 2005, Stewart's series featured segments on cooking, crafts and interior design, along with other handy tips from the domestic diva, 70.

The New York Post reports that the show fell victim to poor ratings in its most recent seventh season. According to Nielsen, the show averaged 225,000 viewers in 2011.

In December, Lisa Gersh, the president of Stewart's Martha Stewart Omnimedia, told reporters that the series was becoming increasingly more expensive to produce.

"Our expensive studio lease is expiring next year, and we will either bring television in-house or find lower cost space, which will significantly reduce our TV operating margins," she told reporters at a UBS investor conference.

The Post says that Stewart's staff is planning a "lavish Oprah-style send off" for its final broadcast.

