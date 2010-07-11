Actor Martin Lawrence tied the knot with his girlfriend Shamicka Gibbs Saturday at his home in Beverly Hills, People.com reports.

The intimate ceremony in Lawrence's backyard took place before about 120 guests, with the couple's daughters, Lyana, 9, and Ameria, 7, as well as Jasmine, 14 (Lawrence's daughter from a previous marriage) acting as flower girls, according to the Web site.

After the couple said "I do," celebs including Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington helped them celebrate with a four-course dinner and a four-tired wedding cake.

"They wanted an intimate celebration," a source told People. "This wedding was all about family."

The star of the long-running sitcom "Martin" recently appeared in "Death at a Funeral" with Danny Glover and Chris Rock, and is currently filming, "Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son," according to imdb.com.