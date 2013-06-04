SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) -- Actor Martin Sheen has lent his performing skills for a play written and produced by American Indian students in New Mexico.

The Farmington Daily Times reports that the "Apocalypse Now" and "Wall Street" star participated Monday in a play called "Navajo News," a comedic series of sketches about the Navajo way of life.

It was a one-night showing at the Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock.

Bing: Charlie Sheen changes name for 'Machete Kills'

Sheen was in the Navajo Nation community this week to help out with the Native Vision summer camp and series of drama workshops.

The star of the TV show "West Wing" says he was happy to participate because activism is what he does to "stay alive."

He says students were shy but not intimidated.

.vxp_gallery .vxp_grid .vxp_gallery_item .vxp_title {max-height:65px !important;} #bottom-article-inline-video-mod_1_ux1_1_1_1_1_2 .vxp_grid .vxp_info {height:65px;} .vxp_flexible {width:625px !important;} .vxp_th2 {border-bottom: 1px solid #333333;float: left;margin: 10px 0;padding:0 0 2px;width:635px;font-family:arial !important;font-size:18px !important;height:19px !important;color:#000000 !important;font-weight:lighter;} MsnVideoUx.render("msne_ent_article_gallery","bottom-article-inline-video-mod_1",{},{csid:"ux-hub-entertainment"})