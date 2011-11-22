LOS ANGELES (AP) -- THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below.

Actor J. R. Martinez is taking home the mirrorball trophy.

The Iraq war veteran was named "Dancing With the Stars" champion Tuesday, beating Rob Kardashian during the season-ending episode of the ABC hit.

Martinez hoisted the trophy with his professional partner, Karina Smirnoff.

The all-male finale was set up halfway through the final show when talk show host Ricki Lake was voted off, finishing third. Judges' scores combined with viewer votes determined the winner.

The two-hour finale featured appearances from many of the season's other contestants.

———

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.

———

AP Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/APsandy.

———

Online:

http://abc.go.com/shows/dancing-with-the-stars