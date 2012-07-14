SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Robert Downey, Jr. made a Tony Stark-like entrance into the San Diego Convention Center's largest exhibition hall, dancing up through the aisles among more than 6,000 fans.

The "Iron Man" star joined Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige at Comic-Con Saturday to show some footage from the film due next summer and announce the studio's upcoming superhero film slate.

The clip from "Iron Man 3" offered a look at Sir Ben Kingsley as villain the Mandarin and Gwyneth Paltrow's return as Pepper Potts. Director Shane Black, co-star Don Cheadle and actor and executive producer Jon Favreau also appeared at the Marvel presentation.

Feige says Marvel's upcoming films include "Thor: The Dark World," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and the anticipated "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Ant Man."