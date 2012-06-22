After 20 years together, Mary Cheney has married her longtime partner Heather Poe.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney announced their marriage Friday. "Very happy to announce that as of this morning, Heather and I are legally married (at least in DC)," she wrote in a Facebook post. "Twenty years to the day after our first date."

Cheney, 32, and Poe have two children together: Samuel, 5, and Sarah, 2. The couple married in Washington, D.C. where same-sex marriage has been legal since 2010.

The former Vice President and his wife, Lynne, congratulated their daughter and her wife in a statement via ABC News, saying, "Mary and Heather have been in a committed relationship for many years, and we are delighted that they were able to take advantage of the opportunity to have that relationship recognized."

He continued, "Mary and Heather and their children are very important and much loved members of our family and we wish them every happiness."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mary Cheney, Dick Cheney's Daughter, Marries Her Longtime Partner