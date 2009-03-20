Entertainment Tonight -- Music superstar Mary J. Blige will soon be appearing in a big screen project from writer-director Tyler Perry.

Perry has cast the singer in "I Can Do Bad All by Myself," The Hollywood Reporter says.

Blige will play a performer who manages a nightclub and Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson will co-star as her friend, the trade paper reports.

Perry's famous character from his previous movies Madea will make an appearance in the film.

"I Can Do Bad All by Myself' is scheduled to hit theaters in September.