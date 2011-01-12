Mary J. Blige's 40th birthday party was an emotional affair: The singer broke down in tears after her husband organized a surprise performance from her idol Anita Baker.

Blige celebrated the milestone on Tuesday, and was stunned to discover her husband, Martin "Kendu" Isaacs, had planned a star-studded bash at New York's Skylight West that evening.

Blige's superstar pals Jay-Z and Beyonce were in attendance at the desert-themed party, but the real shock came when Blige's longtime musical inspiration Baker started singing "Caught Up in the Rapture" for the birthday girl.

An teary-eyed Blige joined in for an impromptu duet, according to New York Post gossip column PageSix.

A source tells the publication, "They brought in palm trees and sand. Mary J. said growing up in the projects she was lost, and owes her life to being inspired by the song 'Caught Up in the Rapture' by Anita Baker.

"Anita got up to toast her and started to sing the song. Mary J. began crying and joined in."

