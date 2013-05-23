HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Mary J. Blige and her husband have been hit with a $3.4 million tax lien in New Jersey.

Court documents show the Internal Revenue Service filed a notice of a lien on the nine-time Grammy Award winner Feb. 7. That was two days before the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul was honored at a pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles.

Blige and husband Martin Isaacs have a home in Cresskill, N.J., about 15 miles north of New York City.

Court documents show as of the date of the IRS notice Blige owed more than $574,000 for the 2009 tax year, more than $2.2 million for 2010 and more than $647,000 for 2011.

A Blige representative said Thursday she's working "with her new team to resolve all these issues as quickly as possible."