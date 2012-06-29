NEW YORK (AP) -- Singer Mary J. Blige says the Burger King commercial that caused major backlash for her was a "mistake."

The clip was released in April and featured Blige singing about the fast-food chain's new chicken snack wraps. It immediately went viral, and some in the black community said it was stereotypical. Burger King pulled it after one day and said it was unfinished.

In an interview with radio station Hot 97 this week, Blige said Burger King "made me look ridiculous." She said she thought she "would be shot in an iconic way."

Says Blige: "I wanted to crawl under the bed."

She said she initially did the commercial because she thought it would be a "great branding opportunity."

Burger King didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday.