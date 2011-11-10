Their presence in the fashion world is undeniable, but Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have never appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine -- until now.

The 25-year-old twins grace the pages of Vogue's annual Best Dressed special issue, on stands November 15.

Photographed by Craig McDean, The Row designers beat out several stylish siblings including Dakota and Elle Fanning (No. 2), Beyonce and Solange Knowles (No. 7), Kate and Pippa Middleton (No. 9) and Rooney and Kate Mara (No. 10).

The twins, who earned their first CFDA nomination in 2011, first became style icons during their freshman year at New York University in 2004 -- though they insist it was unintentional.

"We were called eccentric and eclectic," they tell Vogue. "But we were just two California girls trying to dress for the New York winter."

