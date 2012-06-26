Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Design $16,900 Fur Backpack

Us Weekly

It appears that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's clothing and accessories line, The Row, is offering goods that match the price tags of iconic fashion houses like Chanel and Salvatore Ferragamo.

One piece from their pre-fall collection -- the multi-patchwork fur backpack -- boasts a price tag of $16,900. And while the pricey tote, which is also offered in black shiny calf skin, slate shiny alligator and black alligator, is quite eclectic, celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe has given it her stamp of approval.

"Pretty in patchwork, The Row's posh pack combines comfort and class. The fuzzy texture on this nifty knapsack is also a fashion favorite. Perfect for pre-fall, it's never too soon to start thinking ahead for your next season's staple!" the fashion guru writes in her June 26 newsletter.

