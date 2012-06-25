It's not all dinner dates and basketball games for Mary-Kate Olsen, 26, and Olivier Sarkozy, 42.

Last week, the new couple was spotted training together at a private gym in New York City's West Village neighborhood. "They were both smiling a lot and very cute with each other," a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

After a warm-up on side-by-side elliptical machines, Olsen "took a sip from a giant SmartWater, then offered him a swig." As expected, the pint-size fashion designer "also had a venti Starbucks with her."

Under a trainer's instruction, the lovebirds did dumbbell presses in unison. "They lifted kettlebells in the air and looked in the mirror," the source says. "He jumped in place while looking at her."

Olsen -- who wore a dark gray tunic, black leggings and Nike sneakers -- clearly impressed Sarkozy with her athletic prowess. "At one point, they rested and he stepped close to her and sweetly gave her '10' with his palms," the source tells Us.

Despite their 16-year age difference, Olsen is head over heels for Sarkozy, who is the managing director of the Carlyle Group's Global Financial Services Group and the brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

"MK is constantly complaining about boys not being mature enough for her. She got the kids out of her system," another insider recently told Us. "Now being a businesswoman dominates her time, and she is rarely impressed with guys."

