Mary-Kate Olsen has found amour again with former French president Nicolas Sarkozy's younger brother, Olivier Sarkozy, a source tells Us Weekly.

"It's true, they're dating, and she's definitely interested in him," the Olsen insider tells Us about her new romance with the 42-year-old Frenchman. Though Olsen and Sarkozy are seventeen years apart (Olsen is 25), the source says their age differences suits her just fine.

"MK is constantly complaining about boys not being mature enough for her," the source explains. "She got the kids out of her system. Now being a businesswoman dominates her time, and she is rarely impressed with guys."

A second source confirms Olsen and Sarkozy are dating and tells Us, "They are good for each other.

Page Six broke the news of the fashion designer's newest fling Wednesday morning; a source tells the paper the pair have been seeing one another just over a month and that they're "head over heels."

The once-divorced Sarkozy split from his last serious girlfriend, actress Stella Schnabel, in March. On April 25, Sarkozy and Olsen attended a Knicks game together and hit the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend.

Olsen's most recent longterm relationship was with artist Nate Lowman, from whom she split in 2010.

