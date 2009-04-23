NEW YORK (AP) -- Mary-Kate Olsen is taking her duties as a juror at the Tribeca Film Festival seriously.

She says she wishes there was a class for jurors and she's honored to be a part of the annual festival, which kicked off this week.

Olsen made the comments at Chanel's annual dinner during the Tribeca Film Festival. The festival takes place in a downtown Manhattan neighborhood where Olsen lives. Even though Olsen grew up in Los Angeles she says she is transfixed by New York City's beauty.

