Mary-Kate Olsen has a new man in her life -- Olivier Sarkozy!

As Us Weekly reported Wednesday, the 25-year-old actress has started a new relationships with Sarkozy, 42. "It's true, they're dating, and she's definitely interested in him," a source told Us. And their age difference doesn't bother her!

"MK is constantly complaining about boys not being mature enough for her," the source explains. "She got the kids out of her system. Now being a businesswoman dominates her time, and she is rarely impressed with guys."

Who is this Frenchman that stole Olsen's heart? Us uncovers five facts you may not know about Sarkozy.

1. He's the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Olivier's father, Pal Sarkozy de Nagy-Bocsa, had three children with Andree Mallah -- including Nicolas -- before they divorced and he married Olivier's mother Christine de Ganay. The half-brothers would spend time together in the summer.

2. Olivier has two children with his ex-wife, Charlotte Bernard. Nicolas Sarkozy conducted their wedding ceremony in the 1997.

3. Olivier currently works as the Managing Director of the Carlyle Group's Global Financial Services Group based in New York.

4. His last high-profile relationship was with actress Stella Schnabel -- daughter of artist Julian Schnabel -- whom he split with in March.

5. Olivier goes by Oliver and doesn't have a French accent.

