Out on the red carpet at the annual Met Ball held at NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, the biggest names in Hollywood worked gorgeous hairstyles and flawless makeup.

But Mary-Kate Olsen went in a different direction, and, instead of rocking a curent trend like retro waves or sun-kissed skin, the former child actress chose a bizarre look that had the beauty world abuzz.

The 25-year-old serial sartorial risk taker styled her platinum blonde hair in a messy swept-back 'do with loose pieces of hair flying freely around her face. Her makeup looked severe as well, with heavily contoured cheeks and bold eyebrows.

There was also no sexy leg- or shoulder-baring dress for the star -- instead she covered up in a high-neck, black satin gown from The Row, the clothing label she shares with her twin sister Ashley Olsen.

Tell Us: What do you think of Mary-Kate's look: is it totally bizarre or fashion-forward?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Mary-Kate Olsen's Messy Met Gala Hairstyle: Love It or Hate It?