The Hollywood Reporter -- NEW YORK -- Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker will return to Broadway this fall in The Snow Geese, a new play by Sharr White set in upstate New York against the backdrop of World War I.

The world premiere is a co-production between Manhattan Theatre Club and MCC Theater, continuing the two companies' association after White's last play, The Other Place. That drama debuted Off Broadway for MCC in 2011 and then was transferred uptown by MTC earlier this year in for a limited Broadway run. Laurie Metcalf, who starred in that critically lauded play is considered a strong contender for best actress consideration in this year's Tony Awards.

Directing The Snow Geese is Daniel Sullivan, who this season directed Al Pacino in the sellout revival of Glengarry Glen Ross and is currently represented on Broadway with Orphans, starring Alec Baldwin, Ben Foster and Tom Sturridge.

In The Snow Geese, Parker will play Elizabeth Gaesling, a newly widowed woman who gathers her family together for an annual shooting party at the start of hunting season. But shadows are cast over the event by her eldest son's imminent deployment overseas and his younger brother's discovery that their beloved father has left them mired in debt.

A multiple Emmy nominee for her role on Showtime's Weeds and a winner for Mike Nichols' HBO film of Angels in America, Parker was last seen on Broadway in a 2009 production of Hedda Gabler. Her other Broadway credits include Craig Lucas' Prelude to a Kiss and Reckless, William Inge's Bus Stop and David Auburn's Proof, for which she won the Tony Award for lead actress in a play in 2001. Sullivan also won a Tony as best director for that same production.

The 11-week limited engagement of The Snow Geese will begin previews Oct. 1 for an official opening of Oct. 24 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Additional casting and creative team will be announced in the coming weeks.

