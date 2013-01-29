Following the death of Hugh Hefner's longtime secretary, Mary O'Connor, on Sunday, Jan. 27, fans are sharing their condolences on a new Facebook page created in her memory. The Playboy mogul shared the link to memorial page on Twitter Jan. 29 to direct fans to the site, which was created "for all of Mary's loving friends from around the world."

"Mary E. O'Connor died Sunday afternoon after a short illness at the age of 84 in Sherman Oaks, California," the site says in a statement. "Mary was surrounded by her brother and close friends at the time of her death."

O'Connor worked closely with Hefner, 86, for over 40 years. "She gives great phone," Hefner would joke of O'Connor's business skills. In an episode of the 2008 reality show The Girls Next Door, O'Connor appeared in a special titled, There's Something About Mary O'Connor. "Camera shy, modest, her whole life was given over to serving her friends and colleagues to whom she was fiercely loyal," the statement continues.

O'Connor's husband "Captain Bob" passed away in April 2012. She is survived by brother James Feuchtinger, sister-in-law Sheila and several nieces and nephews.

Hefner had shared his concern over O'Connor's health on Twitter shortly before her death. "Crystal is going to visit Mary O'Connor, who is not doing very well," he wrote Jan. 26. "Mary has our prayers. We all love her."

Hefner's wife Crystal Harris, who married this past New Year's Eve, tweeted Jan. 28, "Having dinner with all of Mary's close friends at her favorite British pub tonight in her memory."

The Playboy model, 26, later added, "Just got news that Mary was was the most googled person today. Proof of how much people care. Love you Mary!"

