NEW YORK (AP) -- Mary Tyler Moore will be honored with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award.

SAG announced Moore as this year's recipient Thursday. The guild says Moore "created a new paradigm for female leads in television."

The actress rose to stardom in "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and later starred in the landmark "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Her film credits include "Ordinary People" and her Broadway productions included "Whose Life Is It, Anyway?"

The 74-year-old Moore has won seven Emmys, a Tony award and been nominated for an Academy Award.

The 18th annual SAG Awards will be held Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.