The Screen Actors Guild has announced it will honor Hollywood icon Mary Tyler Moore with its prestigious Life Achievement Award.

Moore will be presented the award at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® show, premiering live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2012.

In a press release announcing its choice, SAG said Moore "created a new paradigm for female leads in television." It also noted the actress won top honors for her courageous performances in film, television and on stage, produced some of the most lauded television programs of all time and served as a tireless advocate for Type 1 diabetes sufferers for 30 years.

Moore is best known for producing and starring in the groundbreaking comedy The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which debuted in 1970. The series, which ran for seven seasons, chronicled the career, friendships and dating life of Mary Richards -- a spunky, single, career woman navigating the exciting and sometimes wacky world of local TV news.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Witness: Reese 'Bleeding From Head' After Crash