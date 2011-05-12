Beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore is scheduled to undergo surgery to have a benign tumor removed from her brain.

The veteran TV star was diagnosed with the meningioma, a benign tumor of the brain's lining tissue, several years ago and doctors have been carefully monitoring her condition ever since.

Moore is now preparing to undergo an operation to remove the growth.

A spokesperson tells People.com, "At the recommendation of her neurologist, who has been monitoring this for years, and a neurosurgeon, Mary decided to proceed with this fairly routine procedure."