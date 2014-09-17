SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) -- A Silver Spring teacher has become the third contestant to win more than $1 million on "Wheel of Fortune."

Sarah Manchester will take home about $1,017,500 and a trip to the Dominican Republic after winning the game show, which aired Wednesday night after filming in May.

Manchester says she's "soaking in every minute" of the win.

Manchester is a math teacher and math team coach at Takoma Park Middle School, which she attended.

WJLA-TV reports that Manchester is only the third "Wheel of Fortune" contestant to win the $1 million prize. The first came in 2008 after the award was first offered, and the second was in May 2013.

Manchester says she plans to use her winnings for her two children's education and for travel with her family.

//disable player ewd.articlePlayer.enabled = false;