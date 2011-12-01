Celebs are known to go on fad diets to get red carpet ready in an instant -- Dukan diet anyone? But these days, it's their kids who are following the unusual eating habits. More than just picky eaters, these lil ones are removing wheat, nuts, and meat from their menus due to allergies and health. Take a look at seven Tinseltown tots moving beyond the children's menu and eating differently than other children in the cafeteria.

Mason Disick: Nut FreeWhen Mason was 11 months old, Kourtney Kardashian found herself rushing her tot to the hospital after he tasted peanut butter and proceeded to throw up and break out in hives. On her web site she wrote:

"Friday night Mason ate some peanut butter and had a little allergic reaction to it. He threw up within minutes of tasting it and got hives on his face. I called 911, and the fire department came immediately. They suggested that we take him to the hospital, so we did. He was in good spirits the whole time and didn’t even know anything was wrong. He even enjoyed riding in the ambulance. He's such a good boy!"

While the mama hasn't commented on this diet since then, it is probably safe to say that she won't be serving him nuts any time soon.

Bear Blu: VeganAlicia Silverstone has been a long-time advocate for the vegan lifestyle. Her Kind Life book and website teach people how to achieve the animal-free diet. After going through a vegan pregnancy, Silverstone will introduce it to her son, saying:

"Bear was grown on vegan food, and we’ll continue nourishing him with a healthy diet. He'll be eating an organic, plant-based diet. I intend to take great care of his precious, new baby body, so I'm committed to giving him nothing but the purest and most healthy food possible. We want to keep his immune system strong so that he'll be super healthy, which is just one of the many reasons he'll eat vegan."

Bryn Hoppy: VegetarianA natural foods chef herself, it's no surprise that Bethenny Frankel is making a food choice for her daughter. On her website, Frankel wrote about her decision to give baby Bryn a vegetarian diet:

"As far as raising Bryn as a vegetarian, that was a personal choice. If Bryn is older and wants something at a party that isn’t vegetarian, I don’t want her to feel ostracized. She'll find her way. I have eaten raw, vegan, vegetarian etc., and I love the feeling of eating all of those healthy foods and not incorporating meat. If I have to vow to never eat meat again, because she starts to notice that I have a piece of turkey bacon, then I may make that sacrifice. I chose not to have her be vegan, because I believe she needs the fat and protein in milk, and sometimes I need her to fill up on organic cheese. Her health comes first. Also, if she didn't eat so many beans and good proteins, I might change this approach."

Apple Martin: VegetarianGwyneth Paltrow is known for following a variety of fad diets -- macrobiotic anyone? -- but now it is her daughter that's converted to one. Though mama Paltrow's cookbook is filled with meat and fish dishes, she says that lil Apple is, "totally vegetarian." Paltrow says, "She came to it on her own. Sometimes I can get her to eat a little fish or something but almost never."

Rocco Ritchie: Vegetarian, Macrobiotic, OrganicMadonna's strict macrobiotic diet has paid off over the years -- she certainly doesn't look her 53 years old. When she divorced Guy Ritchie, she wanted to ensure that her kids would continue to follow her diet, even when she wasn't with them. According to reports, she issued her ex-husband a set of tough rules when the kids visit him, including keeping to a vegetarian, macrobiotic, and organic diet.

RJ Peete: Gluten FreeWhen Holly Robinson Peete was told her son RJ was diagnosed with high-functioning autism spectrum disorder at 3 years old, she did what any mother would do: find a way to make things work. She soon learned he had a gluten sensitivity and began removing wheat from his diet. She said:

"Our son had a gluten sensitivity. He tested off the charts for wheat. I had never even heard of a wheat allergy, and this was long before any celebrity came out talking about special diets. We were dealing with this long before that. We did a workup on our boy, and he was allergic to wheat. Wheat is in everything! We found it extremely helpful to wean him off of that."

"Now he's semi gluten free. He's built a tolerance to it over the years, so we've worked it back into his diet a little bit. We don't overdo it. We have two other little guys, so we started them off in the gluten-free world, so we could all eat the same kind of pizza. When we go shopping, I gotta go to three stores and online. You can't just get gluten-free stuff. You gotta find the stuff that tastes good. Ten years ago, you'd be surprised how little stuff was there that tasted good. Now there are a lot of really delicious brands that have fought hard to make some of these things taste better. That also goes to how unaffordable it can be. You can't get that food at Costco. In your family budget, you gotta work that in."

Evan Asher: Gluten FreeA longtime advocate for gluten-free diets for autistic children, Jenny McCarthy believes that the removal of gluten and casein products helped cure her son, Evan, of the brain disorder. She wrote:

"We believe what helped Evan recover was starting a gluten-free, casein-free diet, vitamin supplementation, detox of metals, and antifungals for yeast overgrowth that plagued his intestines. Once Evan's neurological function was recovered through these medical treatments, speech therapy and applied behavior analysis helped him quickly learn the skills he could not learn while he was frozen in autism."

