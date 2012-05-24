BOSTON (AP) -- Late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien visited Boston to talk about the art of comedy and how he got started in it.

O'Brien was at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library on Thursday, where he was interviewed by Boston Globe film critic, Wesley Morris.

O'Brien, a Brookline native, recalled that old movies sparked his interest in show business. But his parents talked him out of it, so he focused on academics and got into Harvard. His future course was set when he became involved with the Harvard Lampoon, the school's comedy publication.

O'Brien hosts "Conan," a late-night talk show on TBS.

He's also a member of the JFK library's foundation and honorary chair of the foundation's New Frontier Network, which works with young people to foster public service.