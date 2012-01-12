Matt Bomer gained a new sense of empathy when he was forced to manscape for his role as an exotic dancer in this summer's Magic Mike.

"I had never been waxed before. I did have to get partially waxed," the 34-year-old tells Entertainment Weekly. "I'm not a very hairy individual to begin with, but it was painful."

According to Bomer, the actual waxing wasn't the worst part. "It was more the feeling of feeling kind of prepubescent again, walking around with no hair on your legs, in jeans, feeling kind of naked all the time."

Bomer describes the regrowth process as "really sh-tty," "itchy" and "uncomfortable."

"I have a newfound appreciation for women, between the waxing, self-tanning, the constant gym time," Bomer tells Entertainment Weekly. "I have a whole new profound respect for women and what they go through."

