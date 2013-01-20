Undercover and on the hunt!

White Collar returns January 22, and the show's midseason premiere finds Matt Bomer's Neal Caffrey in quite a predicament.

As the preview clip above shows, the sexy charmer with a criminal past attempts to go undercover alongside Peter (Tim DeKay) to learn the truth about his dirty cop father's past. The only thing coming between him and the long-awaited answers he seeks? A high-level member of the Irish Mob.

"Let's see how well you know your whiskey, shall we? In one of these, I have poured Shackleton whiskey and in the other, my own private micro-distillery," Neal says in an effort to prove his legitimacy in the world of counterfeit whiskey, before bantering with Clinton Jones, also undercover (Sharif Atkins). "Let's see if you can tell the difference."

Watch above as Neal pulls off an elaborate undercover ruse to get in good with mobster Dennis Flynn (guest star Scott Evans).

White Collar's mid-season premiere airs Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. (EST).

