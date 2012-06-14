It's not easy dressing three boys under the age of 10, but Matt Bomer has mastered the task.

"They don't have a whole lot of patience for shopping," Bomer, 34, tells Refinery 29. "I do a lot of my shopping for them on Gilt. It's an easy way to get things, especially with the hours I [work]. I don't have the time to go door-to-door to do their shopping, so I just do it online."

Bomer -- father to Kit, 7, and twins Walker and Henry, 4, with partner and Slate PR co-founder Simon Halls, 48 -- adds that he "absolutely" lets his sons select their own outfits. "I want to let them cultivate their own sense of expression in the world, and style is a great way to do that."

In fact, Kit has drawn inspiration from his father's character on the USA series White Collar (which returns for a fourth season July 10).

"He has this fascination with ties. . . we'll say we're going out for dinner and he'll come down in a polo shirt, a tie, blue blazer, shorts and black skinny loafers," Bomer says. "We just embrace it and say, 'You look fantastic.' It's incredible. If that's what you wanna wear, do it."

Bomer -- who also stars in the upcoming male stripper movie Magic Mike -- adds that he's looking forward to a low-key Father's Day. "The kids always do something really nice for us: a book of photos or a picture frame of them, which is great," he tells Refinery 29. "But to me the most important thing is to spend time together: a BBQ out back, spending time in the pool. It's awesome."

