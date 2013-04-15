Sounds like the funnest -- and maybe the funniest -- vow renewal ever! When Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana, renewed their wedding vows on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia Saturday, it was a bona fide A-list affair. Indeed, even the ceremony's officiant was a celebrity: Jimmy Kimmel.

For the three-day celebration, Damon, 42, had the entire Sugar Beach Resort rented out (at a price in the mid-six-figures) for his guests, which included Kimmel and his fiance, Molly McNearney; Stanley Tucci and his wife, Felicity Blunt; Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky; dress designer Naeem Kahn and his wife, Ranjana; and director Gus Van Sant, a source confirms to Us Weekly. According to the source, one contingent of Hollywood guests flew over via private jet: Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky; actor Chris Messina and his wife, Jennifer Todd; Emily Blunt and John Krasinski; and, of course, Damon's BFF Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Garner.

Married (via small, private ceremony) since December 2005, Damon and his Argentina-born bride, 36, had been planning the extravaganza with wedding planner Bryan Rafanelli for several months, according to the source.

When it came time for the beach-adjacent ceremony, the bride, groom and their guests adhered to a loose dress code: shades of white, cream and ivory. Exchanging vows beneath thatched roofs at sunset, the bride wore a cream-colored dress with a sequined belt at the waist, with her four daughters wearing complimentary gowns. "Promised Land" actor Damon similarly wore a tan-colored suit and flip-flops. (Kimmel's role as wedding officiant was a big surprise for all the guests, the source tells Us.)

After the "I do's," the couple and their guests retreated to the beach for a cocktail reception and dinner.

"They've wanted to do it for a long time," another pal says of the vow renewal. "They had a tiny ceremony the first time, and wanted to celebrate with family and friends."

The duo share daughters Isabella, 6, Gia, 4, Stella, 2, and Alexia, Luciana's daughter from a previous marriage. "Lucy and the girls can definitely bring me to my knees," Damon told Playboy last year.

