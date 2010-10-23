Matt Damon and wife Luciana have officially added a fourth girl to their brood.

The 'Hereafter' star and his wife of five years welcomed Stella Zavala Damon on Wednesday in New York, according to People.com. His rep tells the site, "Mom and baby are both healthy. The whole family is thrilled."

Damon, 40, and Luciana, 35, already have two young children together, Isabella and Gia, in addition to Luciana's daughter Alexa from a previous union.

