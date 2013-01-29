Matt Damon faked sexual chemistry with his onscreen lover Michael Douglas for their new Liberace biopic by fantasising about the Hollywood legend's wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Douglas takes on the role of the flamboyant entertainer in new TV movie Behind the Candelabra, while Damon plays Liberace's younger lover.

Zeta-Jones has now revealed how the Bourne star made the kissing scenes look real, telling Access Hollywood, "Matt actually said to my husband that when he had to kiss Michael, he'd close his eyes and pretend he's actually kissing me, which I thought to be extremely flattering."

She adds of onscreen kissing scenes, "When you have to make love or kiss on film, it could be a man, a woman, but it's always strange. It's not something that's an entirely normal day out at the office. I remember when I had to kiss Brad Pitt once, Michael asked me what I was doing that day. I went, 'I'm lying in bed, kissing Brad Pitt'. He went, 'Good for you, darling. You enjoy'."

The movie will air in America in February (13).