Hello, Matt Damon. We'll take seconds, please!

The bona fide movie star last played Jason Bourne eight years ago, but he's back and he's more ripped and chiseled than ever!

The movie's official Facebook page posted an image from the set of newest Bourne film and it shows Matt looking buff, toned and rocking six-pack abs in the shirtless snap. Dare we say it: Jason Bourne has never looked so good.

The image shows Matt looking a little bloody and battered as he wraps his hands as if he's preparing for a street fight.

"Matt Damon is back as Bourne!" the caption of the image said. "Producer Frank Marshall shared this photo from the first day of principal photography. See the next chapter in the Bourne series July 2016."

The newest film will be Matt's fourth stint as the former CIA assassin Jason Bourne, however this will be the franchises fifth flick. Jeremy Renner starred in the fourth installment.

Over his career, Matt's weight has ping-ponged for movie roles. In 2008, he packed on 40 pounds for "The Informant." At the time he told People magazine, "I just stopped working out and basically just ate whatever I wanted."

"I ate a lot of In-N-Out, a lot of burgers, a lot of beer and basically had a great time," he said. "When you're in your 20s you can do that kind of stuff. When you're in your 30s, its a whole different ballgame."

In 2013, he had to lose weight for his "Elysium."

"It was really hard because I love to eat and I love to drink," he said. "I'm at the point in my life where somebody was silly enough to marry me and won't leave me if I put on a few pounds. It's very hard to motivate me to get in shape."

He joked about conversations with his wife. "I was like, 'You like this guy too, don't you?' I'm trying to talk her into that guy," he said at the time. "That's the guy I'm most comfortable being."

Call us crazy, but we like this Bourne guy best.