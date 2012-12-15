No seven-year itch here!

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso -- who celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Dec. 9 -- are still going strong as a couple, despite the A-list actor's hectic schedule. Their secret? Finding ways to balance Damon's busy career with the needs of their family, which includes daughters Isabella, 6, Gia, 4, Stella, 2, and Alexia, 13, Barroso's child from a previous relationship.

"[Matt's] found the trick to having the most normal life possible," a source revealed in the Dec. 17 issue of Us Weekly. "Luciana lets him work and is there for him when he needs. He loves coming home to her after months on set."

These days, "home" means Pacific Palisades, Calif., where the couple relocated from the East Coast earlier this year. They originally looked at staying in New York City, the source told Us, but Argentine-born Barroso, 36, preferred the sunnier, more spacious way of living in Southern California -- and her husband, 42, agreed.

"Luciana wanted more space for the kids, and Matt puts family first," the insider said.

In fact, the We Bought a Zoo star has turned down some potentially huge career opportunities to devote more time and energy to his roles as a father and a husband. Last year, the Promised Land actor-writer passed on a chance to direct the film as well, citing his family as the driving force behind his decision.

"I'd been away from my kids and my wife," he recalled at a Nov. 27 New York Times event. "I'd have had to start preproduction just a few weeks later. I couldn't do it. It was the right decision for my life."

