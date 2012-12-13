Matt Damon isn't one to say much about his personal life, but he made a rare exception for the January/February issue of Playboy.

Opening up about his wife of seven years, Luciana Barroso, and their daughters, Isabella, 6, Gia, 4, and Stella, 2, the "Promised Land" actor tells the magazine he likes keeping them out of the spotlight.

"The narrative about me kind of goes, 'He's a boring married guy,' which is great, because I don't get any of that other stuff like Brad Pitt and George Clooney do. People think I'm kind of vanilla and they leave me alone to work, have an actual private life and be a husband and dad."

Though he's outnumbered 4 to 1, the 42-year-old actor doesn't mind being the odd man out in his house. "Lucy and the girls can definitely bring me to my knees. They just know. My wife gives me s--- because it's harder for me to discipline my girls, probably because they're girls," Damon admits. "With boys, I could relate more and it would probably be easier. Growing up, girls are so mysterious to us. Even as a grown man, they remain mysterious."

Damon calls his attempts at making romantic gestures "sh--ty," but it hasn't stopped him from trying. "I wish I were better because my wife deserves somebody who surprises her with a gift or flowers or some wonderful idea," he explains. "I've never been good at that, and she's really good at it, which makes me feel even more like s---."

Luckily, being a family man helps Damon keep things in perspective. "When I turned 40, I had my whole family and some friends together. I realized I had to make a toast and hadn't thought of anything to say," he tells Playboy. "I stood up, and what came to me seemed incredibly true in the moment and even more so as time has gone by. I said, 'I think I might actually be the luckiest guy on earth. I really might be him.'"

