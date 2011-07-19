Matt Damon may be an Oscar winner, but that doesn't mean he wants to be in the spotlight all the time like his friends Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

According to People.com, in a recent interview with a German television station Matt Damon said, "I have friends who are like prisoners. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, for instance. They can't just go someplace. If they go for a walk, it turns into an international incident."

Damon went on to say, "I'm really lucky, because I have the best of both worlds. I do the work that I love and need, but don't need paramilitary troops to protect me when I walk out my front door."

Damon credited his wife and four daughters for changing the direction of his life when he was a part of the young Hollywood crowd. Instead, Damon is happy to lead a quiet life that the paparazzi don't hound. "As long as we don't show up in typical tourist spots, we can walk the streets without being noticed," he said. "New Yorkers are very cool, they don't flip out if they see me."

