SOURFRIERE, St. Lucia (AP) — A former top government official in St. Lucia says actor Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, are renewing their wedding vows of eight years with a lavish party on the eastern Caribbean island.

The party is being held at the Sugar Beach resort with an invitation list including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Ben Affleck.

A former Cabinet minister and current CEO of a private company that oversees economic development in Soufriere says the party will help boost the island's weak economy.

Walter Francois of Soufriere Regional Development Foundation said Saturday, however, that people including fishermen and others not allowed near the hotel's beach for security reasons should be reimbursed.