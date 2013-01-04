Matt Damon has ruled out ever running for office after speaking to a political consultant who was disillusioned with his job.

The actor takes an avid interest in politics, throwing his support behind President Barack Obama during his two election campaigns and speaking out publicly against the war in Iraq. Last year Damon even came third in a poll for the star Americans would want to run for office, but he admits speaking to a consultant during research for his role in "The Adjustment Bureau" put him off the idea of stepping into the world of politics.

He tells USA Today, "No [I won't run for office], for a number of reasons. I love my job too much and don't want to do anything else.

"I love making movies. And also, I look at that world and I don't think I'm cut out for it. I don't think I'd enjoy it.

"I talked to a political consultant when I was doing 'The Adjustment Bureau.' He was getting out of the business. He said that when he started out, you'd work for someone you believed in and you'd craft these messages.

"It was all about the nuance. And then we figured out somewhere along the line that you throw [information] at the other candidate and it doesn't matter if it's true."