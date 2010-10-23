Matt Damon and wife Luciana have welcomed another baby girl, his rep tells UsMagazine.com.

Their daughter, Stella Zavala Damon, was born Wednesday.

"My wife is about to have our fourth kid and we've drawn a line in the sand," he recently told Parade. "This is it. Our lives are full and wonderful and we're done having kids."

Married since 2005, the two are already raising three daughters: Isabella, 4, and Gia, 2, plus Luciana's daughter Alexia, 11, from a previous relationship.

"Lucy is in her third trimester for the fourth time and I think that's about enough to ask of any woman," Damon said. "I don't want to turn her into Ethel Kennedy," the political matriarch who famously bore 11 children.

Added Damon, 40: "If I had a bucket list, I'd say raising my four girls to be strong, good women would be number one."

