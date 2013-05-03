Matt Lauer is keeping on the sunny side of life. The embattled Today Show anchor, 55, acknowledged that it's been a challenging time, to say the least, chatting with Jay Leno on The Tonight Show on Thursday, May 2. "I'm doing well," Lauer said when Leno asked how he's holding up. "It's been an interesting year."

For sure: It's been nearly a year since Ann Curry's messy departure from the co-anchor seat on the NBC morning show; New York Times reporter Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning claims that Lauer colluded with NBC execs to get Curry, 56, fired from the show.

"The fact of the matter is," Lauer mused to Leno, "Millions of people still invite us into their homes to deliver the news. I am not a guy who complains . . . I love this job, I really do."

The next morning, Lauer was similarly putting on a game face -- donning goofy sunglasses to dance (awkwardly!) with K-pop superstar Psy (promoting his new single "Gentleman") out on NYC's Rockefeller Plaza for the Friday, May 3 episode of TODAY.

Positive outlook or not, Lauer will likely never get a thumbs up from former colleague, a source recently told Us Weekly. "Ann says she'll never speak to Matt again," the source said. (Indeed, in the mornings, Curry now tunes into Good Morning America -- not TODAY, a pal says.)

Adds another insider of Lauer and Curry's iffy onscreen chemistry: "Matt's biggest problem is that he didn't just pretend to like her . . . He showed his disdain."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Matt Lauer Addresses Today Show Drama, Dances Awkwardly With Psy