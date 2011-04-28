While Katie Couric is keeping mum on her post-CBS Evening News plans, her former Today cohost Matt Lauer confirms she's mulling over several options for a new gig.

"It's a big move for her, I think it's exciting," Lauer, 53, told Us Weekly Thursday in London, where his morning show is broadcasting its royal wedding coverage. "I know she has a ton of options out there and I know she'll pick the right one."

Couric's departure from CBS Evening News -- announced April 26 after weeks of speculation -- is a change the 54-year-old broadcast veteran welcomes with open arms.

"I'm really proud of the talented team on the CBS Evening News and the award-winning work we've been able to do," Couric told Us in a statement. "In making the decision to move on, I know Evening News will be in great hands, but I am excited about the future."

Reports have speculated Couric -- who took over Dan Rather's spot at the anchor desk in 2006 and earns a reported $15 million annually -- will launch her own syndicated talk show in 2012.

"I am looking at a format that will allow me to engage in more multi-dimensional storytelling," Couric says. "The bottom line is that I love doing all kinds of different stories. I have a lot of areas of interest and I want to be able to fulfill all of that."

Lauer and Couric's Today successor, Meredith Vieira, are also reportedly mulling network exits.

After over 13 years as co-anchor, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that Lauer plans to resign when his contract expires on Dec. 31, 2012. TV Guide reports Vieira, 57, will reportedly walk away from the morning show when her contract expires in September.

By Allison Corneau for UsMagazine.com. For more Channel Surfing, click here.

