Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Natalie Morales Pick Their Olympic Sports
Given that they're reporting live from the thick of it all, it was inevitable that Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Natalie Morales would catch Olympics fever in a big way.
All four TODAY anchors admitted to Us Weekly in London Friday they've thought about what event they'd compete in -- assuming they had the chops, of course.
"If you had to pick one Olympic sport to have a gold medal around your neck, for a guy, it would be the 100 meter," co-anchor Lauer, 54, told Us of the track and field mainstay. "That would be cool. Or a boxing gold, or swimming, which is the most glamorous event. But I think I'd want to be Usain Bolt. A slow version of Usain Bolt!"
Lauer admitted sheepishly he knows his dreams of Olympic-glory are a little far-fetched. Confessing he's not much for cardio, he said, "I'm a gym guy, not a runner!"
Guthrie, for her part, has her sights set on Wimbledon.
"I'd love to play Olympic tennis [there]," the morning show's new co-anchor, 40, gushed.
Morales was a little more indecisive. "I always wanted to be a gymnast!" the newsreader, 40, explained. "Although I never got anywhere with that. I can maybe do a cartwheel and a roundoff. Also, an ice skater! I've always loved that sport. I have my heart in both Olympics."
As for weatherman Roker, 57? He took a more realistic approach to our query. "I'd do the 400 meter freestyle pub crawl!" he joked. "That's what I'm going for."
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Natalie Morales Pick Their Olympic Sports