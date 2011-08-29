Lost actor Matthew Fox was detained by police Saturday night after allegedly punching the driver of a party bus in Cleveland, OH.

In a report obtained by ET from the Cleveland Police Department, the woman driving the bus told officers that Fox attempted the board the vehicle without being invited.

When she blocked the entrance to keep him out, she said Fox began to punch her in the chest and stomach area. The driver told police she responded by swinging back and punching the actor in the face, "causing a cut on his lip."

The woman told officers she might have broken her hand in the incident and was going to seek medical attention.

Fox was not formally arrested and was released to a friend at the scene, the police report said.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Jim Carrey: Internet Trendsetter