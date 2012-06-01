Entertainment Tonight.

ET has learned that Matthew Fox has pleaded no contest to one count of DUI in exchange for no jail time.

The former Lost star was arrested in Bend, Oregon over the first weekend of May on suspicion of driving under the influence while he was on his way to a fast food restaurant at about 3:30 a.m.

The Deschutes County D.A. confirmed that as part of the deal, the actor is required to complete a drug and alcohol program within one year from now. If he complies with all the court's orders, the case will be dismissed.

Fox was not present today in court.

