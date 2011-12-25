It was a very Merry Christmas in the McConaughey-Alves household!

Matthew McConaughey had an extra special present for his girlfriend of five years, Camila Alves, on Sunday -- an engagement ring!

"Just asked Camila to marry me, #MerryChristmas," the Lincoln Lawyer actor posted to his Twitter along with this pic of the happy couple kissing on his WhoSay account.

The proposel comes as no surprise being that back in March, the 42-year-old told Esquire that he's known the 29-year-old model and host of Bravo's Sheer Genius is The One. "I found the woman... I wanna make a family with, hopefully live our life out together," he declared to the magazine.

The couple met at an L.A. bar in 2006 and have two children: a three-year-old son Levi and a daughter, Vida, 23 months.

